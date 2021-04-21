Advertisement

People in Staunton pray together following guilty verdict in murder of George Floyd

Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - In Staunton Tuesday night, people prayed together for peace and healing following the guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd.

Building Bridges for the Greater Good hosted the vigil outside Augusta Street United Methodist Church.

People prayed over the country, the city, and the community recognizing that people are hurting everywhere.

But the question remains -- where do we go from here?

“I think we gotta have real meaningful dialogue,” said Staunton Police Chief Jim Williams who attended the vigil to pray. “I think we need to have those tough discussions and I think we need to you know do good work.”

Former Staunton Vice Mayor Ophie Kier thanked Williams for being at the vigil. Kier says sitting down together and talking is the only way to heal. “We have the right to disagree with each other, but we have to start hearing and listening to what everybody is saying,” said Kier.

Building Bridges for the Greater Good will continue to provide opportunities for that open dialogue encouraging people to work together toward healing.

