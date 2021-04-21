Spring cold snap- how long will this last?

WEDNESDAY: Staying cold and breezy into the evening as temperatures continue to drop into the 30s. blustery at times. Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers across the Alleghenies. A few snow squalls will move across other areas in the Potomac Highlands. It would not be impossible for a few squalls to move in as far east as the Valley.

Accumulating snow only for the Alleghenies. A trace or a coating for most with up to 1-2″ for the highest mountain tops around and above 3,000′. The breeze also continues tonight but not as strong as the afternoon.

A widespread freeze tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s for our West Virginia locations. Around 30 for the Valley.

THURSDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures in the 30s, with the breeze wind chills at times in the 20s. More clouds than sunshine for the day, and it will feel much cooler today. Highs today will likely only reach the lower 50s for the Shenandoah Valley; mid to upper 40s for West Virginia locations and still quite windy. A blustery and cold Spring day.

Winds calming with sunset and cooling very quickly. Overnight, expecting another widespread freeze with low temperatures once again in the upper 20s to low 30s across the area.

It will be much colder than average by the time we get to Thursday. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. A weak disturbance will swing through the region during the day today, which will bring a few more clouds, but otherwise we will see a fair amount of sunshine mixed in.

Afternoon highs will be back into the mid 50s for our West Virginia locations, around 60 for the Valley. With lighter wind, that will feel quite nice compared to the previous couple of days. A pleasant afternoon. Mainly clear and cool for the evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s, so not expecting a widespread freeze.

SATURDAY: Cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. Another system approaches the area today so expect clouds to be on the increase for the morning. Still pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. We have an earlier arrival time for the rain. Rain will start to move in by mid to late afternoon so it will start to feel cool. Showers continue overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s with low visibility and fog.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds today behind a passing cold front. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A beautiful Spring afternoon! Overnight will turn chilly as temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 30s.

MONDAY: High pressure will start to dominate our weather for the beginning part of this week, and with that high sliding off the coast for several days, temperatures will start to soar. Lots of sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A very nice afternoon! Lows tonight will be cool, right around 40.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures will start out cool in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine again for today and much warmer. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s. A fantastic and warm day if you plan to be outside.

The warm up continues for the week and we should be round 80 for Wednesday.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.