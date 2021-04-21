Advertisement

Staunton-Augusta YMCA names April 20th “Bobby Fitzgerald Day”

Bobby Fitzgerald was a loyal member of the SAYMCA who disappeared in 2012.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In November 2012, Robert “Bobby” Fitzgerald of Staunton disappeared.

Officials believe the 60-year-old had gone to the Confederate Breastworks Trailhead on Shenandoah Mountain to retrieve a lost cell phone.

No one has seen him since.

Years later, there are still no clues as to what happened.

Fitzgerald was active and a loyal member of the Staunton-Augusta YMCA.

“He would always be here. That’s why when he didn’t show up at work, his workplace who knew Bobby came here. That’s why they called the ‘Y.’ [They asked] ‘Have you seen Bobby?,’” Joe McCue, a friend of Fitzgerald’s, said.

His family and friends said Fitzgerald was a loyal friend and was devoted to taking care of his mother.

They said they miss his laugh.

When he disappeared, those close to Fitzgerald created a reward fund for any information on his whereabouts but there were not any leads.

“The word disappear was just a bit of disbelief for everyone here at the Y. You know how when you don’t expect something to happen you just hear it and are like ‘that couldn’t be,’” Rhonda Shinaberry, Associate Executive Director of the YMCA, said.

Eventually, Fitzgerald’s estate decided to donate the original $25,000 dollar reward plus another $5,000 to an organization that meant a lot to Fitzgerald.

“He definitely would’ve wanted a donation made to the YMCA,” Pat Yacisin, Fitzgerald’s cousin, said.

The local YMCA declared April 20th, Fitzgerald’s birthday, as “Bobby Fitzgerald Day.”

“It is overwhelming to the family that they would designate one day a year to memorialize my cousin. And to see how many friends that he had. It is a sweet day, but yet it is a sad day,” Pat said.

The donation will go toward helping anyone from youth to older adults at the YMCA with programs and memberships.

“There is a lot of joy today. But, the downside of that is it’s been eight and a half years and we don’t know anything more now than we did then. So, there is some sorrow today too,” McCue said.

McCue said they are encouraging Fitzgerald’s friends to donate to the SAYMCA every Bobby Fitzgerald Day in his honor, and said he is working to make sure his legacy lives on.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said Fitzgerald’s case is inactive and all leads have been exhausted, but his loved ones said they aren’t giving up hope.

“Some of his very close friends are holding out that someday we will find some clues, just so that we can have some answers,” Pat said. “Some kind of closure,” Gary Yacisin, her husband, said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Governor Northam signed legislation to create the "Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back"...
Northam delivers update on COVID-19 vaccine administration
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
Wildlife officials receive preliminary results after finding multiple dead birds in Harrisonburg
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 4/20/2021
Overnight Forecast 4/20/2021
As COVID-19 variants continue to pop up, local health district reminds everyone to stay vigilant
As COVID-19 variants continue to pop up, local health district reminds everyone to stay vigilant
A chalkboard set up for a temporary learning space at Spotswood Elementary School.
Harrisonburg school leaders hear updates on HHS2 construction, outdoor learning spaces
Harrisonburg school leaders hear updates on HHS2 construction, outdoor learning spaces
Harrisonburg school leaders hear updates on HHS2 construction, outdoor learning spaces
Staunton-Augusta YMCA names April 20th “Bobby Fitzgerald Day”
Staunton-Augusta YMCA names April 20th “Bobby Fitzgerald Day”