UVA named No. 1 for its financial aid packages

The Rotunda at University of Virginia. (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Princeton Review says the University of Virginia is the number one school in the nation for its financial aid packages.

This is one of several high rankings UVA has achieved.

The publication also says UVA is the second-best value public school, coming after UC Berkeley. Additionally, it ranks third-best value school for students with no demonstrated financial need.

The average need-bases scholarship at the University of Virginia is nearly $25,000.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

