VDOT: Expect delays on I-81 due to ‘other security/police activity’

Interstate 81
Interstate 81(WBDJ7)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
UPDATED 1:16 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says you may see a delay on I-81S near mile marker 235 due to “other security/police activity.”

VDOT does not give any further information regarding the type of activity.

The southbound right lane and right shoulder have reopened, and traffic backups remain at approximately five miles.

Stay with WHSV for updates. To stay up-to-date in real-time with VDOT511, click here.

