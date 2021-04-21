Advertisement

Virginia agrees to absentee ballot option for blind voters

(NBC29)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia election officials have agreed to permanently provide an absentee ballot option for blind voters.

The agreement comes after several voters with disabilities filed a lawsuit in federal court last year against the state for alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act and the Virginia Disabilities Act.

In August, the state agreed to provide an absentee ballot option that’s accessible and can be marked electronically so voters with disabilities could safely vote in the November 2020 general election. The plaintiffs and their lawyers said this week that the state has agreed to permanently provide the remote electronic absentee ballot option for voters with disabilities, beginning with the upcoming primary election in June.

