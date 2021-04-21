Waynesboro High School announces 2021 graduation plans

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Graduation season is right around the corner and Waynesboro High School (WHS) has created a few options for students and family to celebrate.

“Going through last year’s graduation and the work that we put into it, and to be honest the patients our families had considering that we were entering an unknown pandemic, at that point really helped us have a good foundation for planning this year,” Waynesboro High School Principal Bryan Stamm explained.

Graduation festivities will begin with a graduation parade on Wednesday, May 12, in downtown Waynesboro. There will be a Senior Awards Ceremony Thursday, May 13 (virtual - available at 5 p.m.).

WHS will have multiple in-person ceremonies, one outdoors for a larger number of guests and then various ceremonies for students in groups of 10.

“All these options give students really what we have been focusing on,” Stamm explained. “One, letting them have the family members they want to have at the ceremonies, but also to graduate with the students that they would like to graduate with.”

The sign-up for the outdoor ceremony closed on Tuesday and the sign-up for the indoor graduation is expected to open on Wednesday and remain open for the rest of the week.

“They’re getting, no matter who they are, they are going to get to choose the graduation they want. Which is important for me and it makes me happy for our kids and our families,” Stamm added.

To find more information on the Waynesboro High School 2021 graduation, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.