Waynesboro Police Department responds to guilty Chauvin verdict

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday, a jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin could get up to 40 years in prison.

Nearly 24 hours later, support on the results is pouring in, and local law enforcement says they are learning from the incident.

“It serves as an important reminder for law enforcement agencies that we need to make sure that we have proper hiring practices, we make sure that we maintain current and legal training and that we consistently conduct proper police practices,” Capt. David Shaw of the Waynesboro Police Department said.

While WPD said they are already largely compliant with new use of force and techniques and practices laws in Virginia, the police department continues to hold training sessions to make sure everyone is on the same page and being proactive.

“We always do an update with officers and the employees so that way everybody is on top of current events and changes in law and procedure because that way when they take effect, we’re already aware of it and we’re able to practice it immediately versus trying to catch up,” Capt. Shaw said.

He added that the police department also hopes to foster more dialogue between law enforcement and the community about current events on a local, state or national level.

“So that way, should something happen, whether it’s positive or potentially negative, that you have the right avenues already in place to have those discussions and be able to move forward together,” Capt. Shaw said.

Here’s the full statement from the Waynesboro Police Department:

“The conclusion of the Chauvin trial serves as an important reminder for law enforcement agencies to ensure proper hiring practices of law enforcement officers, maintain current and legal training and consistently conduct proper police practices. All of these elements help to provide relevant and appropriate services to our respective partnerships with the communities that we serve. We need to continue to have mutually respectful discussions and dialogues for everyone to prosper and to balance the trust that every community relies upon for mutual success.”

