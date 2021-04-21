Advertisement

West Virginia set to have its first ever LEGO Fan Festival

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dates are finally set for West Virginia’s first ever LEGO festival.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Festival will take place June 12 and June 13 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Guests will be able to enjoy live LEGO builds, meet professional LEGO artists and see incredible LEGO creations.

The festival will be following West Virginia guidelines for festivals and events. There will be time sessions to help with better crowd control and management as well as limited capacity. There will be more epic LEGO things to see, and less things to touch. In addition, there will be larger event spaces with larger aisles for better social distancing. All event changes due to COVID-19 are subject to change and will be taken in with guidance from state government and health officials. More details on COVID-19 guidelines for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

BrickUniverse will bring renowned professional LEGO artists from around the world to New Orleans. LEGO Artists who will be displaying at the festival include San Diego-based Jonathan Lopes, Chicago-based Rocco Buttliere, Dallas-based Lia Chan, and Cleveland-based E.J. Bocan III. They will be at the event and available to talk to attendees about their life as professional LEGO artists. More professional LEGO artists that will be at the show will be announced at a later day. BrickUniverse Attractions include:

  • LEGO City: Massive LEGO City Creations built by top LEGO artists
  • LEGO Retail: several specialized merchants selling LEGO merchandise, minifigures, custom accessories, and goodies
  • LEGO Spaceships: Out of this world LEGO Nasa creations built by Lia Chan
  • The World in Bricks: Over 50 world landmarks built in LEGO by Rocco Buttliere
  • Brick Superheroes and Villains: Several Creations depicting everyone’s favorite heroes and villains in LEGO; including Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Ironman, and Captain America
  • And more!

Tickets are on sale now. Due to the limited capacity, they are expected to fully sell out, so early booking is advised. Tickets are $14.99 online. They are available for Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, July 13. Click here for information.

