Advertisement

Amazon planning new fulfillment center, promising 1,000 jobs

Amazon facility
Amazon facility(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Amazon is planning to build a new distribution center in suburban Richmond that state officials expect will create 1,000 new jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said in a news release Wednesday that the company will construct a 650,000-square-foot facility near the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County that will employ robotics technology.

Northam called the project “the latest milestone in the growing partnership between Amazon and Virginia.” The facility is expected to open in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Holden, a resident of Harrisonburg, recently went through the process of claiming money...
Virginia resident encourages everyone to check unclaimed property
Interstate 81
VDOT: Expect delays on I-81 due to ‘other security/police activity’
State and local lawmakers in Virginia are reacting to former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek...
Virginia state, local lawmakers react to former officer being found guilty in death of George Floyd
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill
Marlon A. Organ, Jr., of Broadway
HFD: Broadway man arrested in connection to arson case

Latest News

Senators Manchin, Scott introduces Non-Opioid Directive Act
Attorney General Morrisey against President Biden’s plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Early voting for June primaries begins April 23 in Virginia
American Rescue Plan delivers increase in food assistance benefits