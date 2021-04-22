Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney discusses Chauvin verdict

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Many across the country and here in the Valley are still talking about the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial.

In just 10 hours of deliberation, the jury found Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin was found guilty of second and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

“They came up with it relatively quickly compared to how long the trial itself took, but I’ll tell you, here in Virginia, if it took that long for a verdict to come back in one of our cases, I would not have considered it to be quick,” Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said.

Martin said it’s hard to determine how jury members were able to come to such a quick decision on a high-profile case like this.

“I don’t know if a quick verdict is good or bad for us. I’ve had the good fortune to win some that I didn’t expect to win and have had the bad fortune to lose some that I thought we were going to win,” Martin said.

Because judicial systems differ from state to state, Martin said this case will not set any legal precedent here in Virginia. However, he added that the events themselves are leaving their mark across the nation.

“There have been ripple effects throughout the country because of legislation that drew its inspiration from the events there, but in terms of precedential legal effects, there aren’t any here in Virginia,” Martin said.

Governor Ralph Northam has signed several bills to reform policing, including limiting the use of neck restraints.

