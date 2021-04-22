Bell Creek Bridge on Route 250 now open to traffic

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Drivers in Augusta County that use Route 250 will no longer need to take a detour when heading through Churchville. The bell Creek Bridge along Churchville Avenue is now open to traffic.

For nearly a year, drivers have had to take a detour on Franks Mill Road.

The first step in the process was to build a traffic diversion that realigned part of Route 732 and put a temporary, steel bridge in place that connected back to Route 250.

“The main goal of this project was to replace a bridge that dated back to 1938, so it certainly reached the end of its service life,” Ken Slack, Spokesperson for VDOT, said.

The replacement of the bridge also allowed crews to improve the safety of the road by making it 20 feet wider.

“That’ll help sight distance for folks that are coming out of the convenience store and trying to make a left turn to go toward Churchville. They’ll be able to see a lot better as they’re coming out,” Slack said.

VDOT says drivers using the bridge may experience minor traffic restrictions as crews work on some finishing touches.

“They’ll have a little bit of final grading and seeding, that sort of thing, final versions of the traffic markings, signs and that sort of thing,” Slack said.

Construction crews will also be working to return the roadway on Franks Mill back to its original alignment.

The area will remain an active work zone through June.

More information on the project can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.