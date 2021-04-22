Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic volunteers needed at Valley Health

A vaccine is administered at a Valley Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
A vaccine is administered at a Valley Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic.(Valley Health)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 vaccines continue going into arms and around the Shenandoah Valley, volunteers are needed to keep those efforts moving forward.

The Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) and Valley Health have been working to get those in Page County, Shenandoah County, and beyond vaccinated.

Right now, more than half of the work at vaccine clinics is being done by volunteers, but as regular business in clinics and operating rooms pick up, Dr. Jeffery Feit, the Chief Population and Community Health Officer with Valley Health, said they will need more volunteers to continue and finish vaccinating the community.

While some positions require clinical licensure/certification, others are available to people of all abilities. Valley Health needs both clinical and non-clinical volunteers to help give shots or register and log information. Health professionals and health care students are welcome to apply.

Pharmacists, veterinarians, dentists and respiratory therapists are a few on the long list of professions that are able to administer vaccines.

If you sign up, Feit said be prepared to be emotionally impacted by the work you’re doing.

“Compared to a year of people kind of walking on eggshells and worrying about where things are going next, you walk into a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and you are immediately overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude for the science and a sense of hope for the future,” Feit said. “It is the most fun place I have been over the course of the last few months.”

Throughout the LFHD, Feit said they have more than 50,000 people left to vaccinate. Now that distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is paused, that is over 100,000 doses of vaccines that need to go into arms.

Valley Health is accepting volunteers at the James. R. Wilkins Athletics & Events Center at Shenandoah University, Winchester Medical Center Conference Center, the Luray VFW and Warren County Health and Human Services.

To become a volunteer at one of the COVID-19 vaccine clinics, email vaccinevolunteer@valleyhealthlink.com.

Many shifts are available at each location for first and second-dose clinics. Once you have filled out an application, a staff member will be in touch with you to begin the scheduling process.

For more information on volunteering with Valley Health, click here.

