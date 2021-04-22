Advertisement

CPD: Former spa employee arrested, faces sexual assault charges

Justin Kyle Sadacca. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a former spa employee has been arrested and is facing multiple charges.

CPD announced Thursday, April 22, that 38-year-old Justin Kyle Sadacca of Charlottesville is charged with two counts of object sexual penetration by force, as well as two counts of aggravated sexual battery by a massage therapist. Authorities say the alleged incidents occurred in 2015 and this year.

The department says Saddaca was previously employed as a massage therapist by a local spa. He has also worked as an independent massage therapist.

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking anyone with information related to Sadacca to contact Detective A. Blank at 434-970-3985 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

