Early voting for June primaries begins April 23 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Elections has announced early voting (in-person voting) begins Friday, April 23, 2021, for the June primaries.

Absentee ballots will also be sent to all voters who have requested a ballot by mail.

Here’s what you need to know:

Voters no longer need a reason to vote absentee: Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot in-person or by mail. You can request a mailed ballot online by clicking Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot in-person or by mail. You can request a mailed ballot online by clicking here , or find a vote-by-mail ballot form here . You can also contact your local voter registration office and ask them to mail an application.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, May 28, 2021, at 5 p.m.: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, June 8, 2021, and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Friday, June 11, 2021. Voters can also drop off their marked and sealed ballots at a drop-off location at their local voter registration office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early in-person voting ends June 5, 2021: Voters do not have to fill out an application to vote in person. Just show your ID and cast your ballot. Learn more about what IDs are considered acceptable by clicking Voters do not have to fill out an application to vote in person. Just show your ID and cast your ballot. Learn more about what IDs are considered acceptable by clicking here

Accessible voting options: More information can be found More information can be found here

Voters who have questions about the June 8, 2021, primary election can call the Virginia Department of Elections at 800-552-9745, email info@elections.virginia.gov or visit elections.virginia.gov.

