Local organization celebrates Earth Day with reflections in the park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Climate Action Alliance of the Valley is celebrating the 51st annual Earth Day with an event to reflect on what the Earth means to the community.

“We thought let’s just do an open air event in a park where people can talk about what climate change means to them, what the Earth means to them and just write those thoughts down gathered with other people,” CAAV chair, Jo Anne St. Clair explained.

The event will be a time of reflection with members of the community circled around the pound at Purcell Park in Harrisonburg. There is no need tor register. It is scheduled rain or shine from 5-6 p.m.

“It is just an event to bring people together and be in solidarity,” St. Clair added.

Join us at the pond at Purcell Park on Earth Day for expressions of hope and solidarity for the future of our home! https://www.facebook.com/events/191320815906392 Posted by Climate Action Alliance of the Valley on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

CAAV leaders say the mission of the organization is to limit human impact on the community while creating and nurturing climate action in the Shenandoah Valley.

“I have grandchildren and I want to leave an Earth that is better than it is now, so that I can know that they will be able to continue enjoying the Earth. We are doing what we can do, so that they will have an Earth that they can be apart of that’s not going to have all of the consequences, " St. Clair said.

