Northam rolls back restrictions on bar seating

FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a news...
FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a news conference to announce the expansion of commuter rail in Virginia at the Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Alexandria Station, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has rolled back restrictions on bar seating that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.

The changes were contained in an amended executive order signed Wednesday, The Virginian-Pilot reported. Restaurants, dining establishments, and other venues can use bar seating only if there is six feet between patrons, according to the order.

The previous version of the order said bar seats and other “congregating areas” of restaurants had to be closed.

Dining and drinking establishments must keep up other precautions, like regular cleaning and distancing tables.

