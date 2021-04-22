Advertisement

Oklahoma passes bill that can protect drivers who hit protesters

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that grants immunity to drivers who unintentionally injure or kill protesters while attempting to flee a riot.

It also stiffens penalties for people who block roadways in an effort to protest.

The bill is a reaction to an incident in Tulsa that involved a clash on the highway between a driver and demonstrators who had spilled out onto the road.

Democrats questioned whether the bill was needed since the driver in the case wasn’t charged.

A group protesting the legislation briefly gained entry to the House Chambers inside the State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The session resumed after the protesters left the Capitol building.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Holden, a resident of Harrisonburg, recently went through the process of claiming money...
Virginia resident encourages everyone to check unclaimed property
Interstate 81
VDOT: Expect delays on I-81 due to ‘other security/police activity’
State and local lawmakers in Virginia are reacting to former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek...
Virginia state, local lawmakers react to former officer being found guilty in death of George Floyd
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill
Marlon A. Organ, Jr., of Broadway
HFD: Broadway man arrested in connection to arson case

Latest News

Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Virginia man pleads guilty in connection with cross-burning
Climate Action Alliance of the Valley ended Earth Day at Purcell Park.
Valley environmental action groups celebrate and educate on Earth Day
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
Jill Biden hears from Navajo women on needs, priorities
Snow took drivers by surprise as a few chain reaction crashes occurred on I-41 Wednesday.
Whiteout conditions trigger massive pileup in Wisconsin
Snow took drivers by surprise as a few chain reaction crashes occurred on I-41 Wednesday.
Whiteout conditions trigger massive pileup in Wisconsin