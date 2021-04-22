Pendleton Community Bank expands to new locations in the Shenandoah Valley

FRANKLIN, W.Va. (WHSV) — Soon, customers of Pendleton Community Bank will have three new locations to choose from in the Shenandoah Valley.

According to a press release from Pendleton Community Bank (PCB), the new locations will be in Harrisonburg, Bridgewater and Staunton.

The three Shenandoah Valley locations were previously Carter Bank & Trust offices that PCB announced they had acquired in January. The offices are scheduled to open as PCB financial centers on Monday, May 24.

The addresses for the new PCB locations are below:

Harrisonburg office: 2169 S. Main Street

Bridgewater office: 317 N. Main Street

Staunton office: 478 Frontier Drive

