Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Eli Dellinger

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eli Dellinger of Stonewall Jackson High School is a standout student-athlete at her school and in the community.

“She’s a true leader, not just on the field with cross country and running, but in the classroom,” Mary Clanahan, Stonewall Jackson’s cross country coach, said.

Eli is a member of Stonewall Jackson’s cross country, soccer and basketball teams. She is an upcoming graduate at the Biomedical Academy at Central. Dellinger is also class president.

“I really just like being a voice for the school for all the students there,” Dellinger said.

She’s a voice that her peers can look up to, as a member of a vast display of clubs at school. Eli is a part of the Cancer Awareness club, Interact, Environmental, and Student Government.

“I love volunteer opportunities and being able to help the community in any way that I can,” she said.

Eli’s leadership stems well beyond her athletic and academic experiences. Along with her sister, she’s created a podcast interviewing influential women aiming to inspire others.

“Our goal is to be able to pass on important lessons and words of wisdom to younger girls so that they can truly find out their path through life without too much struggle that the women before them had,” Dellinger said.

Wisdom from such a young age is something that the community can be proud of.

“I don’t know about you, but when I was a freshman and sophomore in high school I wasn’t running a website that was so empowering for so many different people,” Stonewall Jackson’s girls basketball coach Jeffrey Burner said.

“The main thing we wanted them to do was talk to people who have had huge success and find out that those people are just normal people,” said Ginny Dellinger, Eli’s mom and Stonewall Jackson’s girls soccer coach.

Eli’s bright future has her set to potentially be the interviewee herself soon.

Up next for Dellinger, she’ll be attending Swathmore College and playing soccer with hopes to go on to medical school.

Her podcast “Girl Power Gurus” can be viewed here.

