Riverheads, Stuarts Draft preparing for state semifinal games

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two Augusta County schools are preparing for respective state semifinal games Saturday.

In Class One, Riverheads is looking to advance to its sixth straight state title game with a win in the semifinals. The Gladiators hit the road to face West Point.

Riverheads was 8-0 in the 2021 spring season and won the Region 1B title in convincing fashion, 56-7 over Central-Lunenburg.

“I feel like we’re getting better every week and hopefully we’re starting to peak at the right time which is this week,” Riverheads head coach Robert Casto said. “If we’re fortunate enough to have more points than West Point then we’ll have an opportunity to move on to the state championship game. I never make any bones about it, but that’s our goal when the season starts.”

Riverheads and West Point play Saturday at 1 p.m. from West Point High School.

In Class Two, Stuarts Draft is getting set to face Poquoson in the state semifinals Saturday.

“We’re excited about the opportunity Saturday,” Cougars head coach Nathan Floyd said. “So far, we’ve had a great week of practice. The kids are locked in. I think right now it’s just keeping them healthy and getting them lined up on both sides of the ball and letting them play.”

The Cougars were 7-1 in the regular season, with the only blemish being a three-point loss to Riverheads.

Stuarts Draft beat Strasburg 20-3 in the Region 2B title game last Friday night.

“We know that this is how far we should go and we know that we need to go farther,” Stuarts Draft senior defensive lineman and tight end Latrell Fomby said. “The past two games just reinforced that idea that we’re where we’re supposed to be when we’re doing the right thing.”

“The mindset is just stay humble, remember what we’ve been taught,” Cougars running back and defensive back Cobey Rothgeb said. “Learn to keep the fundamentals down and just play hard.”

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at York High School.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.