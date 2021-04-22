Advertisement

Sentara RMH announces new robotic surgical technology

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Sentara RMH Medical Center has announced the addition of robotic surgical technology — called the DaVinci Surgical System — to its surgical offerings.

The DaVinci Surgical System can be used by surgeons to help reduce a patient’s recovery time, create smaller incisions, minimize scarring and reduce blood loss with fewer transfusions. It also allows for greater visualization when it comes to a procedure.

Dr. Robert Gardwood, medical director of general and bariatric surgery and chief of surgery at Sentara RMH, says when people hear the word “robotic,” they tend to think that a robot is performing the surgery. But he says this is not true.

“Robotic surgery is an advanced form of minimally invasive or laparoscopic surgery,” Dr. Gardwood said in a press release from Sentara RMH. “Robots don’t perform these surgeries. The DaVinci ‘robot’ is a tool that enhances the surgeon’s ability to operate in very specific and defined ways for improved outcomes.”

The press release from Sentara RMH says the types of robot-assisted surgeries that will initially be performed at the hospital will include some general surgery procedures, gynecological surgeries and urological procedures.

The first DaVinci-assisted surgery at Sentara RMH took place on April 2.

