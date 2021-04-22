VDOT calls for litter-free roadways in recognition of Earth Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is reaffirming its commitment by calling on Virginians to participate in its “Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter” campaign.

The campaign encourages Virginians to help keep the state’s roadways free of litter.

Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter campaign started in Sept. 2020 to help educate residents and visitors about the negative impacts of littering.

In addition to the campaign, VDOT released these other ways to help keep Virginia beautiful”

Nearly $3.5 million of taxpayer money is used to clean up litter on Virginia’s roadways each year.

Learn more about how you can help, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.