Advertisement

VDOT calls for litter-free roadways in recognition of Earth Day

(WRDW)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is reaffirming its commitment by calling on Virginians to participate in its “Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter” campaign.

The campaign encourages Virginians to help keep the state’s roadways free of litter.

Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter campaign started in Sept. 2020 to help educate residents and visitors about the negative impacts of littering.

In addition to the campaign, VDOT released these other ways to help keep Virginia beautiful”

  1. Join the Adopt-a-Highway program, volunteering to clean litter on Virginia roadways
  2. Sponsor a segment of highway for clean-up through VDOT’s Beautify Virginia program
  3. Visit VDOT’s partner Keep Virginia Beautiful to discover ways to keep the Commonwealth clean

Nearly $3.5 million of taxpayer money is used to clean up litter on Virginia’s roadways each year.

Learn more about how you can help, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Holden, a resident of Harrisonburg, recently went through the process of claiming money...
Virginia resident encourages everyone to check unclaimed property
Interstate 81
VDOT: Expect delays on I-81 due to ‘other security/police activity’
State and local lawmakers in Virginia are reacting to former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek...
Virginia state, local lawmakers react to former officer being found guilty in death of George Floyd
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill
Marlon A. Organ, Jr., of Broadway
HFD: Broadway man arrested in connection to arson case

Latest News

Lauren Richardson, 30, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Lauren Richardson
Senators Manchin, Scott introduce Non-Opioid Directive Act
Attorney General Morrisey against President Biden’s plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Amazon facility
Amazon planning new fulfillment center, promising 1,000 jobs