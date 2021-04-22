Advertisement

Virginia earns high grades for air quality

Virginia State of the Air Report
Virginia State of the Air Report(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The numbers are out from the American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” report.

This year, Virginia received an “A” in the category of particle pollution from 2017 through 2019, but some areas were ranked poorly for ozone.

Arlington County received a “D” and Fairfax County received a “C”, while in Rockingham County there were good grades overall. Although Kevin Stewart with ALA says the standards for measuring air pollution are weak and need to be improved.

Stewart says the current standards for ozone are set at a level of 70 parts per billion, while health effects are still seen at 60 parts per billion.

“That’s the way we do the arithmetic, but also recognize that the standards themselves need to be improved to protect public health with an adequate margin of safety as the Clean Air Act requires by law,” said Stewart.

Stewart says people with health conditions, in poverty and people of color feel the effects more when levels are bad.

“There are populations who are disproportionately exposed to air pollution. The more we concentrate on helping relieve the burden of air pollution in those communities, I think that will help move things along significantly for everyone,” Stewart said.

Stewart adds attention is now being paid to areas in need.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Holden, a resident of Harrisonburg, recently went through the process of claiming money...
Virginia resident encourages everyone to check unclaimed property
Interstate 81
VDOT: Expect delays on I-81 due to ‘other security/police activity’
State and local lawmakers in Virginia are reacting to former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek...
Virginia state, local lawmakers react to former officer being found guilty in death of George Floyd
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill
Marlon A. Organ, Jr., of Broadway
HFD: Broadway man arrested in connection to arson case

Latest News

Riverheads, Stuarts Draft preparing for state semifinal games
Riverheads, Stuarts Draft preparing for state semifinal games
Flags for Sexual Assault Awareness Month
JMU places flags on quad for Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Evening Weather Forecast 4/22/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 4/22/2021
Overnight apartment fire in Norfolk
Overnight apartment fire in Norfolk