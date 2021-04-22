Wanted: Lauren Richardson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lauren Richardson, 30, is wanted by the local police.
Richardson is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for possession of schedule I or II drugs and narcotics as well as an outstanding capias for missing a previous court date.
If anyone has information concerning Richardson’s whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.
