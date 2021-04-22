Wason Center releases poll showing McAuliffe in lead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former-Governor Terry McAuliffe appears to be in the lead when it comes to the Democratic Primary on June 8, according to a new poll from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University.

Nearly half of the voters polled are in support of McAuliffe, the poll shows.

More than a quarter of Democratic voters are still undecided in that race.

The poll also says Attorney General Mark Herring leads Delegate Jay Jones 42% to 18%. However, more than a third of voters are still undecided.

Jones has gained support since February, possibly due to the endorsement from Gov. Northam.

The first day to absentee vote in-person at your local registrar’s office is on April 23.

