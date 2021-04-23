Advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner has been an Olympic hero, a reality TV personality and a transgender rights activist. Jenner has been consulting privately with Republican advisers as she considers joining the field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California.

Jenner says in statement posted Friday on Twitter that she has filed paperwork to run for the post.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year.

Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot. Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Holden, a resident of Harrisonburg, recently went through the process of claiming money...
Virginia resident encourages everyone to check unclaimed property
Northam during a news conference.
Northam announces expanded capacity, social gathering limits to begin May 15
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
American Rescue Plan delivers increase in food assistance benefits

Latest News

Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.
Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting
FILE
Report: Overdose deaths hit record in West Virginia
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Climate Summit Day 2 message: Invest big for big payoff
FDIC launches the #GETBANKED campaign to push Americans to open accounts
FDIC wants more Americans to open bank accounts