Census data due next week

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The results of the 2020 census will be released next week.

The numbers determine how many seats each state receives in Congress.

The more detailed numbers that states will use to draw House districts will be released in August and September.

The count takes place every 10 years.

