CMA’s Valley Subaru donates nearly $21,000 to local non-profit through Share the Love event

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — CMA’s Valley Subaru has been raising money through their Share the Love event, where for every car sold, $250 is donated to a charity.

This year, the dealership was able to raise nearly $21,000 for Samuel’s Supper, a non-profit that provides financial support to families that have a child facing a medical crisis.

“Any organization that helps children in our area is what our team and committee is behind because there’s so many great organizations out there that we decide to help the ones that help the children in our community,” Scott Simons, CMA Valley Dealerships GM and Managing Partner, said.

President of the organization, Sherri Golladay said this money will go a long way with helping their families in a time of much-needed support, which she learned first hand when her son was diagnosed with cancer.

“We thought everything was going to be easy and fine, and then all of a sudden it was not after months of him being sick and going through treatments, we really needed some help. We were blessed by community support, and in our thanks we wanted to give back to others,” Golladay said.

She said the money will go directly toward helping families’ expenses.

“If a family’s car breaks down, we will help them repair their car so that they can get their child to the hospital when needed it or to their necessary appointments. Sometimes it helps families cover their rent when moms and dads are in the hospital and they have to be with their child and they can’t be at work,” Golladay said.

This is the biggest gift Samuel’s Supper has ever received, and they said they are so grateful.

Across Virginia, CMA’s Subaru dealerships were able to raise $49,000 for non-profits.

