Confirmed tornado touched down in Connecticut Wednesday

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday in western Connecticut.

Here is a map of the EF0 tornado that touched down in Kent, Litchfield Co., CT yesterday. Maximum winds were estimated at 85 mph. This is the earliest tornado on record in Connecticut. #nywx #mawx #vtwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/5uPqJ9ks1T — NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) April 23, 2021

It’s the earliest time of the year a tornado has touched down in the state on record.

A team of experts inspected the damage in Kent Thursday, a day after the area was hit by a heavy storm. They concluded the tornado as an EF-0, with winds of up to 85 miles an hour.

Two tornadoes have been found from yesterday's line of storms.



EF-1 in Amenia, NY

EF-0 in Kent, CT



The Connecticut tornado may be the earliest in the year for the state (h/t @ryanhanrahan) pic.twitter.com/2TgSrWLgYg — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) April 22, 2021

The experts said the twister touched down about 4 miles away in Bulls Bridge and then rolled north. Along the way, it damaged some trees and knocked out power in the area along US Route 7.

The damaged trees were later cleared by utility crews.

