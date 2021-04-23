Confirmed tornado touched down in Connecticut Wednesday
KENT, Ct. (WFSB) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday in western Connecticut.
It’s the earliest time of the year a tornado has touched down in the state on record.
A team of experts inspected the damage in Kent Thursday, a day after the area was hit by a heavy storm. They concluded the tornado as an EF-0, with winds of up to 85 miles an hour.
The experts said the twister touched down about 4 miles away in Bulls Bridge and then rolled north. Along the way, it damaged some trees and knocked out power in the area along US Route 7.
The damaged trees were later cleared by utility crews.
