Fire reported at LSC Communications in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at LSC Communications in Rockingham County.

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway said there is some cardboard and paper on fire in a room which contains about 300 bails of the items at the Kratzer Road location.

Holloway said the fire is contained but they could be there for several more hours to hose everything down.

Crews from Rockingham County and Harrisonburg were dispatched to the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

Fire ongoing at LSC Communications. Rockingham Co. Fire Chief tells me no one is hurt, but he expects crews will be there for several more hours to put out the fire contained to a room with a lot of cardboard and paper. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/vQMK6H48oa — Cayley Urenko (@CayleyUrenkoTV) April 23, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.