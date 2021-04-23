Advertisement

Fire reported at LSC Communications in Rockingham County

On Thursday night, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at LSC Communications in...
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at LSC Communications in Rockingham County.

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway said there is some cardboard and paper on fire in a room which contains about 300 bails of the items at the Kratzer Road location.

Holloway said the fire is contained but they could be there for several more hours to hose everything down.

Crews from Rockingham County and Harrisonburg were dispatched to the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

