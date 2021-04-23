Advertisement

F&M Bank to open new location in Waynesboro

An F&M Bank sign.
An F&M Bank sign.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — A new F&M Bank location will be opening on Monday, April 26.

The new location is located at 2701 West Main Street. This location expands F&M Bank’s presence to four banking offices in Augusta County and 12 offices in the greater Shenandoah Valley.

The new location comes after F&M Bank entered into an agreement with Carter Bankshares, Inc. in January. F&M Bank acquired the branch and associated client relationships, and welcomed two Carter Bank & Trust employees to the F&M Bank team.

