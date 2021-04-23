Frito Lay distribution center expected to be built in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new distribution center is coming to Greene County, according to site development plans.

A 16,000 square foot Frito Lay warehouse is expected to established in the Business Park on Route 33 within the next 30 days.

Greene County Director of Economic Development Alan Yost says this type of real estate will help gain national attention for other distribution centers looking to serve the region.

“We’re very excited about having this new addition to our business community,” Yost said.

Yost says he’s been working with a developer from Alabama to make this distribution center in Greene County possible.

“A $4.2 million investment in the county will bring business tax that will strongly support the county as we continue to grow and take some of that tax burden off our local residents,” Yost said.

