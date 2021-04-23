Advertisement

Frito Lay distribution center expected to be built in Greene Co.

Marker where the distribution center will be in Greene County.
Marker where the distribution center will be in Greene County.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new distribution center is coming to Greene County, according to site development plans.

A 16,000 square foot Frito Lay warehouse is expected to established in the Business Park on Route 33 within the next 30 days.

Greene County Director of Economic Development Alan Yost says this type of real estate will help gain national attention for other distribution centers looking to serve the region.

“We’re very excited about having this new addition to our business community,” Yost said.

Yost says he’s been working with a developer from Alabama to make this distribution center in Greene County possible.

“A $4.2 million investment in the county will bring business tax that will strongly support the county as we continue to grow and take some of that tax burden off our local residents,” Yost said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Holden, a resident of Harrisonburg, recently went through the process of claiming money...
Virginia resident encourages everyone to check unclaimed property
Northam during a news conference.
Northam announces expanded capacity, social gathering limits to begin May 15
On Thursday night, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at LSC Communications in...
UPDATE: Fire reported at LSC Communications in Rockingham County
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

If approved for use again, Virginia is ready to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Virginia has plans for J&J vaccine, outdoor mask mandate could be lifted soon
NAACP: Bodycam footage of sheriff’s deputy shooting Virginia man to be released
An F&M Bank sign.
F&M Bank to open new location in Waynesboro
Josh Quick and Shannon Harris won $894,591 from a Chas 5 with EZ Match ticket.
Waynesboro-area couple wins more than $800,000 from lottery ticket