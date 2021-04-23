Advertisement

Governor Justice announces new initiative to get more people vaccinated

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - W.Va. Governor Jim Justice has announced a new campaign to get more residents vaccinated.

He says they are going to “roll out an initiative that’s not going on anywhere else.”

During the press conference Friday morning, Governor Justice announced “Beat 588...Bad″ It’s a campaign to get people vaccinated that are willing and wanting to be, but it’s an inconvenience.

The goal is to beat 588,000. The governor said they came to this number because the eligible population in West Virginia of those 16 and older to get the vaccine is 1,470,000 people. 40% of that is 588,000. He says this is a significant amount of younger people.

Retired Major General Jim Hoyer, who’s the director of the WV Joint InterAgency Task Force, says their new mantra is “Beat 588 bad.” He says one of the things they will be doing is partnering with all businesses in downtown Charleston. He spoke with Charleston Main Streets Program and says they will make vaccines available during businesses hours to employees of those businesses and customers.

Governor Justice also says he is requesting from federal government to reduce some level of their inventory of the doses in the vial coming in. The Governor says they want to make sure the doses don’t go to waste. Hoyer gave an example where the state has had pediatricians that have one or two patients come into the office who need the vaccine and want it, but when you open up a six dose vial of the vaccine, you have six hours to use all six doses. West Virginia officials are asking the federal government to reduce the number of doses in the vial in order to not waste the vaccine.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar says they have seen a slight uptick in the number of the United Kingdom variant viruses. There are 468 in the state. There are two additional cases of the Brazilian variant.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Holden, a resident of Harrisonburg, recently went through the process of claiming money...
Virginia resident encourages everyone to check unclaimed property
Northam during a news conference.
Northam announces expanded capacity, social gathering limits to begin May 15
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
American Rescue Plan delivers increase in food assistance benefits

Latest News

SNP posted a missing person poster on its Facebook page on Friday, April 23.
SNP searching for missing 18-year-old
CMA's Valley Subaru Share the Love Event raises money for Samuel's Supper.
CMA’s Valley Subaru donates nearly $21,000 to local non-profit through Share the Love event
Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville
Supreme Court of Virginia issues mandate in Charlottesville’s Confederate statues case
Boats at the Rivanna River Company
Registration open for Rivanna RiverFest