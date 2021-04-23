Advertisement

JMU field hockey advances to CAA title game with overtime win

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison knocked off Drexel in overtime Thursday 4-3 to advance to the CAA championship game.

The Dukes, the CAA’s top-ranked team had four different goal scorers in the victory.

Emily Harrison and Courtney Lynch scored for the Dukes, and Caroline Cahill scored twice, including the game-winner.

JMU will face second-seeded Delaware Saturday at 1 p.m.

