Manchin announces more than $53M from American Rescue Plan to expand COVID-19 testing in W.Va.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Friday, April 23, the Mountain State will receive $53,978,589 from the American Rescue Plan to expand COVID-19 testing.

According to a press release from Senator Manchin’s office, the funding will go specifically toward expanding testing in underserved communities, including rural areas.

The funding will also go toward expanding testing to help schools reopen safely, expanding testing in long-term care facilities and provide guidance for asymptomatic screening testing.

“We know that widespread COVID-19 testing is one of the most effective ways to curb the spread of the virus in our communities. While more than 34% of West Virginians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and more doses are being administered every day, we must continue to have reliable testing available to all West Virginians,” Manchin said in the press release.

For more information on the American Rescue Plan’s funding and benefits for West Virginians, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.