NAACP: Bodycam footage of sheriff’s deputy shooting Virginia man to be released

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania Branch of the NAACP says it has arranged for the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office to release the bodycam footage of the deputy-involved shooting that happened on April 21.

The Spotsylvania Branch NAACP says the victim’s family will be able to view the footage before it is released to the public.

Prior to the shooting, Virginia State Police said a sheriff’s deputy gave Isaiah L. Brown, 32, a ride to his home in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road after his car broke down.

VSP said the sheriff’s office was called again to the residence a short time later. The call to 911 was categorized as a domestic situation between Brown and a family member.

Police said the deputy encountered Brown walking from his home in the roadway.

During this interaction is when the family told NBC Washington that the deputy shot Brown.

“The officer just started shooting at him for no reason. I didn’t hear a warning shot. All I heard was ‘Hands up!’ one time. And all he had was his phone, so I know he put his hands up,” Isaiah Brown’s brother, Tazmon Brown, told NBC Washington.

Police said the deputy then gave medical aid to Brown after the shooting.

The family told NBC Washington that Brown has 10 bullet wounds and has injuries to the face, neck, chest and pelvic area.

State police said Brown was unarmed when the shooting occurred.

There is no word on when exactly the bodycam footage of the shooting will be available to the public.

“Trust of our local law enforcement relies on transparency and accountability,” said Mozett Petway, president of the Spotsylvania Branch NAACP. “We are grateful for the preexisting relationships with our local law enforcement officials that helped expedite this vital request. The Spotsylvania Branch NAACP will continue working with the family and investigating this incident.”

