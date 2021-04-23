Advertisement

NAACP: Bodycam footage of sheriff’s deputy shooting Virginia man to be released

(AP GraphicsBank)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania Branch of the NAACP says it has arranged for the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office to release the bodycam footage of the deputy-involved shooting that happened on April 21.

The Spotsylvania Branch NAACP says the victim’s family will be able to view the footage before it is released to the public.

Prior to the shooting, Virginia State Police said a sheriff’s deputy gave Isaiah L. Brown, 32, a ride to his home in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road after his car broke down.

VSP said the sheriff’s office was called again to the residence a short time later. The call to 911 was categorized as a domestic situation between Brown and a family member.

Police said the deputy encountered Brown walking from his home in the roadway.

During this interaction is when the family told NBC Washington that the deputy shot Brown.

“The officer just started shooting at him for no reason. I didn’t hear a warning shot. All I heard was ‘Hands up!’ one time. And all he had was his phone, so I know he put his hands up,” Isaiah Brown’s brother, Tazmon Brown, told NBC Washington.

Police said the deputy then gave medical aid to Brown after the shooting.

The family told NBC Washington that Brown has 10 bullet wounds and has injuries to the face, neck, chest and pelvic area.

State police said Brown was unarmed when the shooting occurred.

There is no word on when exactly the bodycam footage of the shooting will be available to the public.

“Trust of our local law enforcement relies on transparency and accountability,” said Mozett Petway, president of the Spotsylvania Branch NAACP. “We are grateful for the preexisting relationships with our local law enforcement officials that helped expedite this vital request. The Spotsylvania Branch NAACP will continue working with the family and investigating this incident.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Holden, a resident of Harrisonburg, recently went through the process of claiming money...
Virginia resident encourages everyone to check unclaimed property
Northam during a news conference.
Northam announces expanded capacity, social gathering limits to begin May 15
On Thursday night, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at LSC Communications in...
UPDATE: Fire reported at LSC Communications in Rockingham County
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

Marker where the distribution center will be in Greene County.
Frito Lay distribution center expected to be built in Greene Co.
If approved for use again, Virginia is ready to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Virginia has plans for J&J vaccine, outdoor mask mandate could be lifted soon
An F&M Bank sign.
F&M Bank to open new location in Waynesboro
Josh Quick and Shannon Harris won $894,591 from a Chas 5 with EZ Match ticket.
Waynesboro-area couple wins more than $800,000 from lottery ticket