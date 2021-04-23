New tax rate and recycling plan in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - People living in Staunton will see a change in their real estate taxes. Plus, city leaders have ended curbside recycling in favor of a new plan.

After one last work session Thursday night, city leaders adopted a budget for next year in a 4-3 vote.

The new real estate tax rate is $0.92, but don’t let the lower number confuse you. It’s actually a $0.04 tax increase due to reassessments.

But all fees - water, sewer, refuse, and recycling - will stay the same. And city employees will get a 3% raise starting October 1.

The new recycling plan requires people to drive to a collection center to drop off recyclables, including plastic.

“I had hoped that we would be able to discuss the possibility of a $0.93 tax rate that would then allow us not only to make the employee’s salary increase three percent but also to allow us to continue curbside recycling,” said Staunton Councilwoman Carolyn Dull.

“I still think that this is a good budget,” said Staunton Vice Mayor Mark Robertson. “And I wish we could you know have a little bit come to a meeting of the minds but I still think this is a good, good budget.”

Council is now officially live-streaming meetings with details on how to watch on the city’s website.

