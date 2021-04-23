Northam: April is Highway Safety Month in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — On Friday, April 23, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared the month of April to be Highway Safety Month in the Commonwealth, and he’s urging all Virginians to help prevent injuries and fatalities on the road.

One purpose of this Highway Safety Month is to emphasize the importance of wearing a seat belt, which Northam says can help in reducing the number of unrestrained crashes and saving lives.

Northam says in 2020, even with a decline in traffic volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 343 people who were not wearing seat belts were killed in crashes on Virginia roadway. This is a 13 percent increased compared to 2019.

“Wearing a seat belt helps prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected from a vehicle during a crash and can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45 percent,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine in a press release from the governor’s office. “Despite the best efforts of law enforcement and highway safety advocates, it is estimated that more than 1.2 million Virginians choose not to buckle up.”

