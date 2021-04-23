One year later Sentara RMH frontline workers still fighting the good fight

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A year has gone by since we first met Giles Eanes, a nurse at Sentara RMH, who still walks down the halls, treating COVID-19 patients on the second floor of the hospital.

“The second floor is our Progressive Care Unit or our intermediate care unit,” Eanes said. “Over a year ago it was where we first started putting our COVID patients.”

Eanes said within the past year, things have changed like the number of COVID patients on the floor and even a wall being removed on the floor that was used to separate positive patients from negative patients.

“So, the wall was about halfway down the hallway right behind the nurse’s station covered the last five or six rooms at the end of the hallway has been taken down,” Eanes said.

The amount of PPE for staff has also changed, Eanes said staff has just been recently able to not reuse masks after a shift.

While things have changed, he said he felt the winter was a cold and dark one and saw the number of patients increase.

“It was obviously very depressing and lonely for those patients,” Eanes said. " Not being able to see family but also for healthcare staff, feeling like you were doing the best you could and people weren’t getting better.”

Eanes said early this year is when he began to notice the numbers go down along with the vaccine rollout.

“Probably since the middle of February you know it’s felt different,” Eanes said. “I think the warmer weather is getting people outside more and the vaccine is rolling out.”

The EMU grad said although it’s been a difficult year out of his five years of being an RN it’s been the most rewarding.

“I always knew nurses and health care workers were resilient but this year really showed it,” Eanes said. “If you can please get vaccinated for yourself, for your family, for your loved ones, and the very least for us too you know we want to see you out in the community and not in the hospital.”

He said he feels fortunate to work with the staff at RMH from doctors, to nurses, and even custodial staff who are putting their health at risk every day to make sure the community stays healthy.

