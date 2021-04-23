Organ donors walk for UVA Transplant Clinic’s Donor Dash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Judy Casella and her coworker Nicole Vaughan share a unique, unbreakable bond: Two weeks ago, Vaughan saved Casella’s life by giving her a kidney.

“I get emotional, because every time I think about Nicole coming forward, out of nowhere, calling me - I was sitting in my office - calling me and saying she knew I needed a kidney and she wanted to be tested,” Casella said.

Vaughan said she felt called to help Casella when she found out she was a perfect match.

“It was just a sense of excitement and in a way, a feeling of sisterhood. In a way I gained another sister, and I just couldn’t have asked anything more,” Vaughan said.

Casella’s been in Vaughan’s shoes before: In 1995, she underwent a transplant herself, donating a kidney to her father.

“I saw the way that donating a kidney to my dad, how that changed his life, gave him a sense of freedom. He was so healthy afterwards, everything was great,” Casella said.

Casella and Vaughan are walking in the UVA Transplant Center’s Donor Dash, hoping to raise awareness for organ donation.

“We felt that because of everything the transplant clinic has done for us, this is another thing that we can do to raise awareness for organ donation and we want to do anything we can,” Casella said.

Vaughan said the process was smooth and easy.

“I wouldn’t have changed a thing,” Vaughan said. “I was just so blessed to be able to do this for her.”

The two hope to inspire others to step up and save someone’s life.

“I have this angel standing beside me,” Casella said. “I refer to her as my angel, and she will be my angel for the rest of my life.”

