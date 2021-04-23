Advertisement

Registration open for Rivanna RiverFest

Boats at the Rivanna River Company
Boats at the Rivanna River Company(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Apr. 23, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rivanna RiverFest is back this year, but it’s going to look a little different.

The celebration is now scheduled to go from Saturday, May 1, through Sunday, May 9. Events include a canoe and kayak race, a bird walk at Riverview Park, pop-up educational activities, storm water management project tours, and more.

“We are excited to include a lot of different types of activities throughout the watershed in partnership with different groups in the community. We hope to see people out there having fun and learning a little bit about the river and what it means to the community,” Rivanna Conservation Alliance Executive Director Lisa Wittenborn said.

The deadline to register for the Rivanna River Race is April 30. If you’re interested in participating in other activities, you can click here.

