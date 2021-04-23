Advertisement

Rental car prices on the rise with limited availability

Travel industry professionals say this is another domino effect of the pandemic
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Travelers are noticing a shortage of rental cars, and a rise in the prices to book one.

Brad Boettcher, director of marketing for the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, says this is due to rental car companies selling off vehicles in their fleet when travel restrictions first began due to COVID, with some major companies even filing for bankruptcy.

This lack of cars available on the market drove up the prices nationwide, and here at home.

”In our market, it’s probably about 20% higher than it normally was,” explains Boettcher on the price increase affecting the airport’s six rental car companies. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get some inventory back as Florida isn’t such a popular destination, we expect to see some of those cars being redistributed to other areas.”

With more demand for cars expected as the summer months arrive, Boettcher advises booking your rental car as early as possible and building the rest of your trip around the availability if needed when planning your next getaway.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Holden, a resident of Harrisonburg, recently went through the process of claiming money...
Virginia resident encourages everyone to check unclaimed property
Interstate 81
VDOT: Expect delays on I-81 due to ‘other security/police activity’
State and local lawmakers in Virginia are reacting to former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek...
Virginia state, local lawmakers react to former officer being found guilty in death of George Floyd
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill
Marlon A. Organ, Jr., of Broadway
HFD: Broadway man arrested in connection to arson case

Latest News

Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Virginia man pleads guilty in connection with cross-burning
Climate Action Alliance of the Valley ended Earth Day at Purcell Park.
Valley environmental action groups celebrate and educate on Earth Day
Snow took drivers by surprise as a few chain reaction crashes occurred on I-41 Wednesday.
Whiteout conditions trigger massive pileup in Wisconsin
Snow took drivers by surprise as a few chain reaction crashes occurred on I-41 Wednesday.
Whiteout conditions trigger massive pileup in Wisconsin
Riverheads, Stuarts Draft preparing for state semifinal games
Riverheads, Stuarts Draft preparing for state semifinal games