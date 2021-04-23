Sentara RMH introduces robotics in surgical procedures

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — What has four arms and makes surgery more precise? Sentara RMH’s new surgical robot!

The hospital has introduced a new piece of equipment to the operating room. They say robotic surgical technology gives them the cutting edge in minimally invasive procedures.

Staff at Sentara say they have been planning for the robot for about three years and finally launched it this month. So far, it has been successful with patients.

The robot has four arms and the surgeon controls them through a console.

The Director of Surgical Services Gina Yost says they’re excited to bring in this advancement.

“It allows for better visualization and that leads to better outcomes for our patients, and so we see smaller incisions, quicker healing and recovery time, less pain, less bleeding, and all of that helps to improve our outcomes and experiences for our patients,” said Yost.

Yost says as the robotic program grows, they will need more staff for support.

Chief of Surgery Robert Garwood says with the robot, they can offer more services to the community.

“It allows surgeons particularly at this point in urology, gynecology and general surgeries to do these minimally invasive complex surgeries with better outcomes affording a wide range of operations to people that sometimes we have to send over the mountain to take care of, that we can certainly take care of here,” Garwood said.

Garwood says the robot is just another example of the high-quality optical equipment they have at Sentara RMH.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.