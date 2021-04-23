Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center receives $20,000 grant from Petco Love

LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) — Petco Love has invested a $20,000 grant to the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center to support saving animals in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

The money will be used to advance Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center’s current goals, including expanding their foster program, establishing a reliable transport system to get animals into rescues and no-kill shelters and continuing their spay and neuter efforts.

Hannah Richardson, shelter manager of Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, says the grant funds are essential to furthering the center’s mission within the community.

