Advertisement

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center receives $20,000 grant from Petco Love

Team members with the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center hold a check invested by Petco...
Team members with the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center hold a check invested by Petco Love(Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) — Petco Love has invested a $20,000 grant to the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center to support saving animals in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

The money will be used to advance Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center’s current goals, including expanding their foster program, establishing a reliable transport system to get animals into rescues and no-kill shelters and continuing their spay and neuter efforts.

Hannah Richardson, shelter manager of Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, says the grant funds are essential to furthering the center’s mission within the community.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Holden, a resident of Harrisonburg, recently went through the process of claiming money...
Virginia resident encourages everyone to check unclaimed property
Northam during a news conference.
Northam announces expanded capacity, social gathering limits to begin May 15
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
American Rescue Plan delivers increase in food assistance benefits

Latest News

Picture of money
Virginia lottery: $628M wagered on sports betting so far
I-81 signs at a Staunton intersection.
Northam: April is Highway Safety Month in Virginia
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)
Manchin announces more than $53M from American Rescue Plan to expand COVID-19 testing in W.Va.
FILE
Report: Overdose deaths hit record in West Virginia