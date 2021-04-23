SNP searching for missing 18-year-old

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah National Park (SNP) took to Facebook to share the details of an 18-year-old male that was reportedly last seen at mile 35 on Skyline Drive.

According to the Facebook post, Ty Sauer was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue Christmas pajama bottoms and white tennis shoes.

SNP’s poster says Sauer is 6′3″ and weighs 187 pounds, with short, dirty blond hair and brown eyes. Sauer also wears glasses.

If you believe you may have seen Sauer, you can call 1-800-732-0911.

