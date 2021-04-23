Advertisement

Valley environmental action groups celebrate and educate on Earth Day

Climate Action Alliance of the Valley ended Earth Day at Purcell Park.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Environmental action groups around the Shenandoah Valley celebrated Earth Day on Thursday through a mix of virtual and in-person events.

Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg hosted EarthFest, which included Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, Climate Action Alliance of the Valley & 50 By 25 Campaign, Vine & Fig, Center for Advancement of Sustainable Energy, and Madison Recycling.

The Spirit Rock at James Madison University was also painted in honor of Earth Day 2021.

Climate Action Alliance of the Valley (CAAV) ended the day at Purcell Park to reflect, meditate, or write about connectivity to Earth, what they are grateful for, and what they want the future to hold.

Carrie Waits is a member of the CAAV Climate Resilience Education Action Mitigation (CREAM) board. She said she hopes to educate others on why it is important to protect the environment and the Earth by taking climate action, working with legislators, and working toward zero emissions.

“But also, being around like-minded people on Earth Day to reflect and meditate on what it means to be on Earth and how to be good stewards of the Earth and environment,” Waits said.

Throughout the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said the Earth was always there for people struggling with isolation.

“It feels like now in this time that we’re in, everyone is thinking about the environment, the Earth, and how we’re connected being in this COVID isolation and really only having nature to go out to,” Waits said.

