VDH launches new COVID-19 Variants of Concern dashboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has announced the launch of a new COVID-19 data dashboard that will include variants of concern received from participating laboratories for specimens that tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The dashboard was launched in collaboration with the Department of General Services’ Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services.

According to an update from the Virginia Department of Health, COVID-19 variants have been emerging and circulating in the Commonwealth and throughout the world.

The dashboard will be updated once a week and will be available on the Virginia Department of Health’s website. Click here to view the new dashboard.

Per the update from VDH, variants of SARS-CoV-2 may:

Spread more easily

Cause more severe illness

Escape the immune protection provided by available COVID-19 vaccines or by natural infection with the virus that causes COVID-19

Make viral tests less accurate

Make some treatments less effective

