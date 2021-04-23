Advertisement

VDH launches new COVID-19 Variants of Concern dashboard

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has announced the launch of a new COVID-19 data dashboard that will include variants of concern received from participating laboratories for specimens that tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The dashboard was launched in collaboration with the Department of General Services’ Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services.

According to an update from the Virginia Department of Health, COVID-19 variants have been emerging and circulating in the Commonwealth and throughout the world.

The dashboard will be updated once a week and will be available on the Virginia Department of Health’s website. Click here to view the new dashboard.

Per the update from VDH, variants of SARS-CoV-2 may:

  • Spread more easily
  • Cause more severe illness
  • Escape the immune protection provided by available COVID-19 vaccines or by natural infection with the virus that causes COVID-19
  • Make viral tests less accurate
  • Make some treatments less effective

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Holden, a resident of Harrisonburg, recently went through the process of claiming money...
Virginia resident encourages everyone to check unclaimed property
Northam during a news conference.
Northam announces expanded capacity, social gathering limits to begin May 15
On Thursday night, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at LSC Communications in...
UPDATE: Fire reported at LSC Communications in Rockingham County
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

A CDC panel voted to resume use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk
Sentara introduces robotics in surgical procedures
Sentara RMH introduces robotics in surgical procedures
Seating restrictions lifted, bar owners relieved
Local bar owners relieved bar seating restrictions being lifted
A CDC panel voted to resume use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
CDC advisers recommend resuming J&J vaccine