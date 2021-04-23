Advertisement

Virginia has plans for J&J vaccine, outdoor mask mandate could be lifted soon

If approved for use again, Virginia is ready to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
If approved for use again, Virginia is ready to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
By Henry Graff, NBC12
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If approved for use again, Virginia is ready to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We have lots of J&J on hand and so it really can be put back in circulation really quickly,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator.

Dr. Avula says none of the state’s current supply of J&J has gone to waste since the pause. As for who would get the supply, Avula says it would mostly be shipped to colleges and universities.

“We’ll be looking to move that towards college students so we don’t have to coordinate that second dose once they leave campus,” said Avula.

He says they are shifting efforts to mobile vaccinations to get more shots into more arms more quickly. New mobile contractors would use J&J since offering a one-dose option is easier in rural places. The state also plans to use it on hospitalized patients.

“It really doesn’t seem like the pause on J&J has changed many peoples minds about whether they would use it or not. That’s encouraging but we’ll see when the rubber meets the road,” said Avula.

Meanwhile, Avula also says the quickening pace of the vaccine rollout means that outdoor mask mandate could be lifted within weeks.

He says data is getting better on the impact of COVID-19 vaccines. Out of the 77 million vaccinated, he says only 5,800 got COVID-19 which is an extremely low number.

“I do think that as more people get vaccinated and as case rates go down there will be a lot more flexibility about not needing masks outside,” said Avula.

Avula says the state will wait for the CDC before moving forward with a change to the outdoor mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Holden, a resident of Harrisonburg, recently went through the process of claiming money...
Virginia resident encourages everyone to check unclaimed property
Northam during a news conference.
Northam announces expanded capacity, social gathering limits to begin May 15
On Thursday night, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at LSC Communications in...
UPDATE: Fire reported at LSC Communications in Rockingham County
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

The CDC and the FDA recommended on Tuesday the U.S. pause the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine...
COVID vaccines recommended for pregnant women
With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
LIVE: US health panel reviews J&J vaccine pause over rare clots
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)
Manchin announces more than $53M from American Rescue Plan to expand COVID-19 testing in W.Va.