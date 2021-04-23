Virginia has plans for J&J vaccine, outdoor mask mandate could be lifted soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If approved for use again, Virginia is ready to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We have lots of J&J on hand and so it really can be put back in circulation really quickly,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator.

Dr. Avula says none of the state’s current supply of J&J has gone to waste since the pause. As for who would get the supply, Avula says it would mostly be shipped to colleges and universities.

“We’ll be looking to move that towards college students so we don’t have to coordinate that second dose once they leave campus,” said Avula.

He says they are shifting efforts to mobile vaccinations to get more shots into more arms more quickly. New mobile contractors would use J&J since offering a one-dose option is easier in rural places. The state also plans to use it on hospitalized patients.

“It really doesn’t seem like the pause on J&J has changed many peoples minds about whether they would use it or not. That’s encouraging but we’ll see when the rubber meets the road,” said Avula.

Meanwhile, Avula also says the quickening pace of the vaccine rollout means that outdoor mask mandate could be lifted within weeks.

He says data is getting better on the impact of COVID-19 vaccines. Out of the 77 million vaccinated, he says only 5,800 got COVID-19 which is an extremely low number.

“I do think that as more people get vaccinated and as case rates go down there will be a lot more flexibility about not needing masks outside,” said Avula.

Avula says the state will wait for the CDC before moving forward with a change to the outdoor mask mandate.

