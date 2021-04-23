Advertisement

Virginia man pleads guilty in connection with cross-burning

Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic(AP Newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - A southwest Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a federal offense in connection with the burning of a cross last summer on the front lawn of a Black teenager who had recently organized a civil rights protest.

Court records say 41-year-old James Brown of Marion pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of criminal interference with federally protected housing rights based upon the victim’s race.

According to a plea agreement, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Brown’s neighbor was a Black teenager who was an organizer of a protest in Marion, a small town not far from where Virginia meets Tennessee and North Carolina.

