Virginia man pleads guilty in connection with cross-burning

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - A southwest Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a federal offense in connection with the burning of a cross last summer on the front lawn of a Black teenager who had recently organized a civil rights protest.

Court records say 41-year-old James Brown of Marion pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of criminal interference with federally protected housing rights based upon the victim’s race.

According to a plea agreement, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Brown’s neighbor was a Black teenager who was an organizer of a protest in Marion, a small town not far from where Virginia meets Tennessee and North Carolina.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)